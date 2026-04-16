When

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

at 12:00am

Event Venue

Troy Township Community Park

13950 Main Market Rd.

Burton, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

For more info call Eric at (440)313-1622 or Matt at (330)977-3639. Presented by the Geauga County Tractor Pullers Association.

Photos

Map