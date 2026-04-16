Sat., May 09, 2026 at 3:00pm
at 12:00am
Troy Township Community Park
13950 Main Market Rd.
Burton, Ohio
For more info call Eric at (440)313-1622 or Matt at (330)977-3639. Presented by the Geauga County Tractor Pullers Association.
Photos
Sat., May 09, 2026 at 3:00pm
at 12:00am
Troy Township Community Park
13950 Main Market Rd.
Burton, Ohio
For more info call Eric at (440)313-1622 or Matt at (330)977-3639. Presented by the Geauga County Tractor Pullers Association.
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