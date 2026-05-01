When

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

401 W Holland St Archbold, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Archbold Beef Growing Projects is holding its annual Burger Bash May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ruihley Park in Archbold, Ohio.

The event offers fresh beef burgers for a free-will offering. While the meal is local, the mission is global. The project supports Growing Hope Globally, an organization founded by Ohio farmers to provide sustainable agricultural training in developing countries.

Since its first gift in 2004, the Archbold Project — a collaboration between six local churches and area producers — has donated a total of $783,629.30. For more information about Growing Hope Globally, visit www.growinghopeglobally.org or contact the Regional Director, Curtis Veiock, at 330-272-1696 or curtis@growinghopeglobally.org