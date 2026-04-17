Tue., April 28, 2026 at 6:30pm
Tue., April 28, 2026 at 8:00pm
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.
Austintown, OH
Join Jamey Emmert, Avian Education Coordinator with ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, for a behind-the-scenes look at Ohio’s birding trail program. This engaging program weaves together conservation and adventure, highlighting how the trails protect wildlife and support local communities, and showcases some of the state’s most remarkable, and sometimes overlooked, birding hotspots.
Social time 6:30
Presentation 7:00
OPEN TO ALL, BRING A FRIEND!
Photos