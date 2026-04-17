When

Tue., April 28, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., April 28, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Austintown Senior Center

112 Westchester Dr.

Austintown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Jamey Emmert, Avian Education Coordinator with ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, for a behind-the-scenes look at Ohio’s birding trail program. This engaging program weaves together conservation and adventure, highlighting how the trails protect wildlife and support local communities, and showcases some of the state’s most remarkable, and sometimes overlooked, birding hotspots.

Social time 6:30
Presentation 7:00

OPEN TO ALL, BRING A FRIEND!

Photos

Map