When

Tue., November 24, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Tue., November 24, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Austintown Senior Center 112 Westchester Dr. Austintown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Naturalist and author Gary Meiter will discuss the history and meaning of bird names, both common and scientific. Gary will sell his informative 437-page book at the discounted price of $25 and sign it for free.

Tuesday, November 24th

Social time 6:30

Presentation 7:00

Austintown Senior Center

112 Westchester Drive

Austintown, Ohio

Open to all, member or not, bring a friend!