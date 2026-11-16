Tue., November 24, 2026 All Day Event
Tue., November 24, 2026 All Day Event
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.
Austintown, OH
Naturalist and author Gary Meiter will discuss the history and meaning of bird names, both common and scientific. Gary will sell his informative 437-page book at the discounted price of $25 and sign it for free.
Tuesday, November 24th
Social time 6:30
Presentation 7:00
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Drive
Austintown, Ohio
Open to all, member or not, bring a friend!
Photos