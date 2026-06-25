When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Mahoning County Extension Office 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Bring One, Take One plant sale returns to Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County will host a Bring One, Take One Plant and Garden Art Sale on July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can swap up to five healthy, weed-free, labeled plants with fellow gardeners, including perennials, shrubs or houseplants. Plant drop-off and check-in will be from 9-9:45 a.m. Participants will get a ticket for each plant they bring that will be used to select plants during the exchange.

The master gardeners will also have a variety of plants available for the swap including bulbs, native plants, shrubs, perennials for sun and shade, terrariums and houseplants. The event will also feature indoor and outdoor garden art for sale handmade by master gardener volunteers.

The sale is open to the public; cash or check payments will be accepted. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening and horticulture questions during the event. For more information, call the OSU Extension Mahoning County office at 330-533-5538.