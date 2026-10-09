When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Bristol Civil War Monument Intersection of State Routes 45 and 88 Bristolville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Monument to be rededicated

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society and the Bristol Historical Society will host a day of living history Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they rededicate the restored Bristol Civil War Monument, the first of its kind in Ohio and the second in the country.

There will be a faithful reenactment of the 1863 dedication ceremony, complete with period music, a Lincoln address, Civil War encampments, tin type photographer, local history exhibitors, a commemorative “Path of Honor” walking tour and more. The ceremony will take place at the intersection of state Route 45 and state Route 88 in Bristolville.