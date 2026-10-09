Bristol Civil War Monument reenactment and rededication
Sat., October 17, 2026 at 10:00am
Sat., October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm
Bristol Civil War Monument
Intersection of State Routes 45 and 88
Bristolville, OH
Monument to be rededicated
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society and the Bristol Historical Society will host a day of living history Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they rededicate the restored Bristol Civil War Monument, the first of its kind in Ohio and the second in the country.
There will be a faithful reenactment of the 1863 dedication ceremony, complete with period music, a Lincoln address, Civil War encampments, tin type photographer, local history exhibitors, a commemorative “Path of Honor” walking tour and more. The ceremony will take place at the intersection of state Route 45 and state Route 88 in Bristolville.
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