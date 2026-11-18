When

Wed., December 02, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Thu., December 03, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Mahoning County 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Build A Board’ for the holidays

CANFIELD, Ohio – Looking for a creative way to celebrate the holiday season? OSU Extension Mahoning County is inviting community members to join its upcoming Build A Board charcuterie classes Dec. 2 and 3 (choose which date works best for you and your group).

Participants will learn the art of pairing, arranging and styling meats, cheeses and seasonal favorites to create a beautiful charcuterie board. This hands-on class offers an opportunity to get creative, enjoy delicious bites, and spend time with friends while learning tips and techniques for putting together an impressive spread.

Each participant will create their own edible masterpiece and take their finished charcuterie board home, ready to serve as the centerpiece of their next holiday gathering!

Two class sessions are available: The first is Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to Noon, and the second is Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at OSU Extension Mahoning County, located at 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield.

The cost is $30 per person. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, call OSU Extension Mahoning County at 330-533-5538.