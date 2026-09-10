When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum 800 Mc Kinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Clean up Nimishillen Creek with the McKinley Museum

CANTON, Ohio —The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum and Nimishillen Creek Watershed Partners are hosting a creek cleanup event Sept. 19 .

Science Director Lynette Reiner will lead a group of volunteers to clean and beautify Nimishillen Creek through Canton’s city park system, including Waterworks Park, Monument Park and Stadium Park. To sign up, contact Lynette Reiner at science@mcknleymuseum.org or 234-458-2830.

Volunteers will check in at 8:30 a.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The clean up begins at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a complimentary lunch for all participants. Volunteers will spread out throughout the parks, as well as the grounds surrounding the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, to remove litter and debris from local waterways and parks. Volunteers are also needed to grill and prepare lunch for everyone.

Participants should be prepared to get wet. Some cleanup areas may require volunteers to enter the creek, although most areas will be accessible from dry land. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes or boots and clothing you don’t mind getting dirty.

The Museum’s annual creek cleanup coincides with International Coastal Cleanup Day, one of the world’s largest annual preservation and protection events and volunteer efforts for our ocean, waves and beaches. Surfrider Foundation chapters engage and motivate their communities to take action at local beach cleanups. The cumulative result is not only a cleaner and healthier coastline, but also a raised consciousness for accessible actions people can integrate into their lives to promote healthy beaches on a daily basis.

Even though Canton is not located on a beach or lake, the museum conducts our cleanups in an effort to educate and to clean our waterways. What we throw in the creek always ends up downstream.