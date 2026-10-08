When

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Gorman Nature Center 2295 Lexington Avenue Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Richland SWCD hosts workshop Oct. 13

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Conservation Creations Arts & Crafts Workshop on Oct. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gorman Nature Center, 2295 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield.

All are invited and encouraged to attend the workshop. Participants will be making a lantern using recycled jars, tissue paper, pressed flowers and seasonal stickers. Karen Pryor, Education and Outreach Manager at Richland County Park District, will introduce attendees to live animals and speak about nocturnal critters and the things that go bump in the night.

All materials for the workshop will be provided by Richland SWCD free of charge due to the generosity of money raised through Richland Gives, sponsored by the Richland County Foundation. The workshop is limited to 25 participants. Reservations may be made at richlandswcd.net/event/conservation-creations-arts-crafts-workshop/

For more information on this workshop and future events, visit richlandswcd.net/events or call 419-774-8986.