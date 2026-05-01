When

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Crawford County Fairgrounds in Home Show building No. 1 13291 Dickson Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Penn State Extension Crawford County office at 814-333-7460

Website

Posted In

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Penn State Extension Crawford County 4-H will host a public auction on May 9 at 5 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Home Show building No. 1, 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for inspection of new merchandise and gift certificates. Seating and refreshments will be provided. Proceeds from the auction will support the county’s 4-H members. The auction is cash and carry or local checks.

For more information, contact the Penn State Extension Crawford County office at 814-333-7460 or Paula Lucas 4-H Educator at 814-350-7751.