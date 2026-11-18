When

Thu., December 03, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sun., December 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Dennison Depot 400 Center St. Dennison, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dennison Depot offers Polar Express train rides

DENNISON, Ohio — Families can experience the Polar Express for themselves this December at the Dennison Depot, 400 Center St. Attendees will board a train for a reenactment of the Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Storytellers will read the tale aloud as the train heads north toward the North Pole. Elves will sing songs, and lead games and activities while attendees enjoy a beverage and cookies made by Mrs. Claus. When the train arrives at the North Pole, visitors will get a view of Santa and his workshop from the window. Santa will then climb aboard and gift children with a special jingle bell from his reindeer’s harness, because when you hear the bell ring, you truly believe.

The tours will occur at the following days and times: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/2026-polar-express-train-excursions-4830889. For more information, visit dennisondepot.org/events/polar-express/ or call 740-922-6776.