Sat., December 12, 2026 at 9:00am
Sat., December 12, 2026 at 12:00pm
Killbuck Valley Sportsmans Club
8482 Twp. Road 559
Millersburg, OH
COLUMBUS — Ohio State University Extension will present a “Do It Yourself Deer Processing” workshop Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Killbuck Valley Sportsmans Club, 8482 Twp. Road 559 in Holmesville, Ohio.
Want to begin processing your own deer harvest but not sure where to begin? This three-hour intensive will take participants through the step-by-step procedures for processing a deer.
Topics covered will include field dressing, hide removal and quartering. This is a hands-on event where participants will work with a professional to learn the skill of breaking down a harvested deer.
There is no fee, but the class is limited to the first 40 registrants.
Visit holmes.osu.edu/news/do-it-yourself-deer-processing-workshop for more information and to register.
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