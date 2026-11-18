When

Sat., December 12, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., December 12, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Killbuck Valley Sportsmans Club 8482 Twp. Road 559 Millersburg, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University Extension will present a “Do It Yourself Deer Processing” workshop Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Killbuck Valley Sportsmans Club, 8482 Twp. Road 559 in Holmesville, Ohio.

Want to begin processing your own deer harvest but not sure where to begin? This three-hour intensive will take participants through the step-by-step procedures for processing a deer.

Topics covered will include field dressing, hide removal and quartering. This is a hands-on event where participants will work with a professional to learn the skill of breaking down a harvested deer.

There is no fee, but the class is limited to the first 40 registrants.

Visit holmes.osu.edu/news/do-it-yourself-deer-processing-workshop for more information and to register.