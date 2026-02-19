When

Wed., March 04, 2026 at 7:30am

Wed., March 04, 2026 at 3:00pm

Ohio State University Extension, Mahoning County 490 S Broad St. Canfield, Ohio

330-501-6756

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning Valley Landscape & Nursery Association will host its 2026 Spring Clinic and Trade Show from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 4 at OSU Extension Mahoning County, 490 S Broad St. in Canfield.

The show’s packed schedule of events will include a social time, a chance to meet the sponsors, including MLVNA President Tony DiGiacomo, and a keynote address. There will be two tracks available for the informational sessions, with topics ranging from a roundtable discussion about how the MLVNA can better support members to discussions about new and exciting trees and shrubs for the landscape and industrial vegetation.

To register, call OSU Extension at 330-533-5538 before the deadline on Feb 29. The registration fee includes lunch, refreshments and continuing education credits for applying pesticides. Pre-registration (members of MVLNA, Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens, Garden Club and Master Gardener) is $65 per person. Non-member registration is $90 per person. Register and pay online at mvlna.org or make checks payable to MVLNA and mail to P.O. Box 14223, Poland, OH 44514.

For questions, call Mary Jan Perdulla at 330-501-6756.