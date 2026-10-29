When

Fri., November 06, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Fri., November 06, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

MetroParks Farm 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy an evening of fishing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Visit the MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, for a fun evening of fishing on Nov. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. This outing is primarily for youth anglers ages 3-12 years old and will take place at the MetroParks Farm Fishing Pond off the spur trail.

Fishing equipment and bait is provided for all registered youth participants. A valid fishing license is required for participants 16+ years old. Call the Wick Recreation Area for more details at 330-740-7114.

The cost to participate is $3.

Visit reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs for more information on other programs and events offered by Mill Creek MetroParks.