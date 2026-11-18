When

Fri., November 27, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., November 29, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

The Shops of Roscoe Village 354 N Whitewoman St. Coshocton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy holiday shopping at Roscoe Village

COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Shops of Roscoe Village offers unique gifts for the holidays interspersed with festive events and beautiful scenery. Historic Roscoe Village is a neighborhood filled with 1800s-era buildings that once supported the Ohio and Erie Canal. Today, it’s home to shops, restaurants and pubs. Visitors can learn about 1800s holiday traditions on a self-guided Roscoe Christmas Tour or explore the area’s rich history at the nationally accredited Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum.

The Shops of Roscoe Village feature locally owned businesses, including a candy store, clothing boutiques, art studios and a store dedicated to the hardworking local makers of Coshocton County.

Leashed pets are always welcome in Historic Roscoe Village, and there’s even a specialty shop just for pets. Shops are locally owned and hours vary, but most are open daily until 5 p.m.

This is the inaugural year for the Shops of Roscoe Village Storybook Christmas Open House, Nov. 27 through 29. Stroll through the village and read a portion of Clement Clark Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in each shop while enjoying the decorated trees, refreshments, and special activities.

Save the dates for Christmas Candlelighting Days, held the first two Saturdays each December. Dates for 2026 are Dec. 5 and 12.

For more information, visit roscoevillage.com