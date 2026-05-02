When

Sat., May 30, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., May 30, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

330-533-5538

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — Community members and sewing enthusiasts are invited to shop, donate and support local youth during the annual Fabric Frenzy, hosted by Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County.

Fabric Frenzy features a large selection of fabric and sewing-related supplies available to the public in exchange for a donation that benefits Mahoning County 4-H youth development programs. The event gives community members an opportunity to find quality sewing materials while helping support educational programming for local youth.

Community members can donate fabric and sewing supplies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between May 1 and May 22. Donations may include fabric, notions, patterns, yarn, sewing tools and other craft materials in good condition. The public is then invited to shop the collected materials during the Fabric Frenzy sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 29 and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 30.

The event will take place at the Extension Office located at 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield. Proceeds from the donation-based sale will directly support Mahoning County 4-H youth programs, which provide hands-on learning opportunities in leadership, citizenship and life skills.

For more information, contact the Mahoning County Extension Office at 330-533-5538.