When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Ridgeview Angus Farms 4592 Twp. Road 289 Hammondsville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fall Festival on the Farm set for Oct. 17

HAMMONDSVILLE, Ohio — Sweet Bounty Farm, Ridgeview Angus Farms, and Jenkins Masonic Lodge #471 will host the 2nd annual Fall Festival on the Farm Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ridgeview Angus Farms, 4592 Twp. Road 289 in Hammondsville, Ohio.

This year’s festival will hold special significance as it honors the memory of Herman Howell, co-owner and founder of Ridgeview Angus Farms; Howell passed away in December 2025. He was a dedicated community member, a 32nd Degree Master Mason and a Past Master of Jenkins Masonic Lodge #471 in Irondale.

There will be a variety of attractions, including food trucks, family-friendly activities, children’s entertainment, farm attractions, local artisans, crafters and small businesses.

For more information, contact Sweet Bounty Farm at 330-341-2928.