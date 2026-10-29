When

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Final Science Saturday to focus on Ice Age on Nov. 14

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library will host “Ice Age Adventures” for the final Science Saturday of the 2026 season on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Science Saturdays are free with Museum admission.

Visitors will discover how the Ice Age helped shape Ohio’s landscape. What was Ohio like when giant glaciers covered the land? What creatures roamed our region? And how did an enormous sheet of ice help create Lake Erie, ponds, lakes and wetlands we know today? Participants can build their own marshmallow igloo; learn about early tools and make their own clay tools; and get an up-close look at real Ice Age artifacts.

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton. For more information, visit www.McKinleyMuseum.org.