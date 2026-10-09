When

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Old Freedom Township Schoolhouse No. 2 7276 State Route 303 Windham, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Presentation Oct. 13 looks at Garfield’s marriage

FREEDOM TWP., Ohio — Freedom Township Historical Society will host First Lady Lucretia Garfield (portrayed by Debbie Weinkamer) on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the school/museum, 7276 State Route 303.

The First Lady’s presentation is “Portrait of a 19th Century Marriage: The Courtship & Marriage of James & Lucretia Garfield.” Given that Garfield was President of Hiram College (Western Reserve Eclectic Institution) and Lucretia Rudolph was from Hiram, there’s much local history to be shared.

Historical society programs are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Judy at 330-527-7669.