When

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 East Broadway St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fogle author series concludes

ALLIANCE, Ohio — What does it really mean to walk alongside someone during the final season of life? Alliance resident Rebecca Spencer McCurdy explores that question in her first book, “Gracious Living and Hospice 101,” a unique combination of fiction and practical guidance drawn from three decades of experience working with hospice volunteers.

McCurdy, who served for 30 years as manager of volunteers at Ohio’ s Hospice LifeCare in Wooster, will appear at Rodman Public Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 to discuss her book and hospice care in general.

McCurdy’s presentation, part of the Fogle Author Series made possible by the estate of the late Esmond Fogle and the Greater Alliance Foundation, will be a conversation between herself and RPL Community Relations Manager Jack Weber, who will ask her questions with the intention of creating a larger discussion between the author and the audience.

Registration is required to attend at rodmanlibrary.com.

The first half of Gracious Living and Hospice 101, tells the fictional story of Kate, a woman in her 40s who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. After asking her hospice volunteer, Fran, to record the memories of her life, Kate begins the deeply personal process of looking back at the people, experiences and relationships that have shaped her. Through Kate and her volunteer, McCurdy examines the emotional realities of facing the end of life and the ways that such an experience can affect not only those receiving care, but also those who provide it.

The second half of the book shifts from fiction to practical instruction. McCurdy shares skills and strategies for supporting people facing terminal illness, with particular attention to the role of hospice volunteers. The material also offers useful guidance for friends and family members who want to provide meaningful support to someone they love during the final chapter of life.