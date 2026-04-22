When

Sun., May 24, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sun., May 24, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Paris Pavilion

12602 Lisbon St NE (corner of St Rd 172 (Lisbon St) and Paris Ave SE)

Paris, Ohio

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Free Square Dance in Paris on May 24 from 7 PM to 10:30 PM at the Paris Pavilion located at the corner of Lisbon St NE and Paris Ave SE. Paris, OH 44669. There will be hot dogs, chips and soda for sale beginning at 6:30 PM in the Pavilion. And there will be free cake, cupcakes and cookie giveaways during the dance. Paris Memorial & Community Association

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