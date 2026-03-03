Sat., March 14, 2026 at 7:30pm
Sat., March 14, 2026 at 10:00pm
Niles Scope Center
14 E. State St.
Niles, OH
The Friendly Squares will host its monthly square dance on March 14, from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Niles Scope Center, 14 E.State St.
Gene Hammond will be the caller for this St. Patrick’s Day-themed dance. This will be a high/low dance, with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers. Dress is casual and light refreshments will be served. There is a $7 donation per person at the door. For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.
Photos