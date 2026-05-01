When

Fri., September 04, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Thu., September 10, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Fulton County Fairgrounds

8514 OH-108

Wauseon, OH

Phone

419-335-6006

Website

www.fultoncountyfair.com

Posted In

,

One of Ohio’s Largest County Fairs

Photos

Map