Fri., September 04, 2026 All Day Event
Thu., September 10, 2026 All Day Event
Fulton County Fairgrounds
8514 OH-108
Wauseon, OH
419-335-6006
One of Ohio’s Largest County Fairs
Photos
Fri., September 04, 2026 All Day Event
Thu., September 10, 2026 All Day Event
Fulton County Fairgrounds
8514 OH-108
Wauseon, OH
419-335-6006
One of Ohio’s Largest County Fairs
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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