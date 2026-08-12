Do you know what this mystery item from Kelleys Island is?

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new item this week, Item No. 1308, from Frank Kromer. This is what Frank had to say about it: “A person on Kelleys Island [in Lake Erie] has this thing on his front yard. I asked him what it was as I had never seen anything like it…the history is quite amazing.”

Do you know what Item No. 1308 is? If so, you can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.