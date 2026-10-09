When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Painesville (NYC) Depot 475 Railroad Street Painesville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fundraiser for Railroad Museum set for Oct. 17

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Painesville Railroad Museum is holding a fundraiser Oct. 17 from 3-8 p.m. at the Painesville (NYC) Depot, 475 Railroad Street, Painesville, Ohio.

Tickets are $30 each pre-sale and $35 at the door and include buffet dinner and soft drink. Buffet include salad, breaded chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables and rigatoni and meatballs.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner is served at 4 p.m.

The fundraiser will give guests the opportunity to see the new easy access stairs for the museum’s caboose. There will also be a Chinese raffle and 50/50 raffles.

Tickets are limited. For pre-sale tickets, contact Tom Pescha at 216-470-5780.