Sat., October 17, 2026 at 3:00pm
Sat., October 17, 2026 at 8:00pm
Painesville (NYC) Depot
475 Railroad Street
Painesville, OH
Fundraiser for Railroad Museum set for Oct. 17
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Painesville Railroad Museum is holding a fundraiser Oct. 17 from 3-8 p.m. at the Painesville (NYC) Depot, 475 Railroad Street, Painesville, Ohio.
Tickets are $30 each pre-sale and $35 at the door and include buffet dinner and soft drink. Buffet include salad, breaded chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables and rigatoni and meatballs.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner is served at 4 p.m.
The fundraiser will give guests the opportunity to see the new easy access stairs for the museum’s caboose. There will also be a Chinese raffle and 50/50 raffles.
Tickets are limited. For pre-sale tickets, contact Tom Pescha at 216-470-5780.
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