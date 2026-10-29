When

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Moreland Hills Village Hall/Garfield birthplace 4350 SOM Center Road Moreland Hills, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Garfield Trail hike set for Nov. 14

CLEVELAND – The Garfield Trail, along with the Garfield Alliance, announces the return on the James A. Garfield Heritage Hike to be held Nov. 14.

Hikers can participate in either a 12.5-mile or a shorter hike of 2.5 miles. The 12.5-mile hike starts at the Moreland Hills Village Hall/Garfield birthplace located at 4350 SOM Center Road. Check in starts at 8:15 a.m., with the hike starting at 8:45 a.m. Rest stops are included on the hike.

The shorter hike starts at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes (2600 South Park Blvd.) at 12:15 p.m. The hike concludes at the James A. Garfield Memorial, Lake View Cemetery at 12316 Euclid Avenue, where you can visit the memorial and explore the cemetery.

The hike celebrates the 195th birthday of James A. Garfield and commemorates the 145th anniversary of his presidency and death.

Dress for the weather. Hikers should provide their own lunch and return transportation. The event is open to the general public; RSVP at www.garfieldtrail.org/event-list.

The Garfield Trail organized to promote the four major sites in northeast Ohio affiliated with the 20th U.S. President James A. Garfield is a non-profit organization that provides philanthropic support to, as well as increased awareness of, the four “cradle to grave” sites. The sites are Moreland Hills (birth site), Hiram College (education), the James A. Garfield National Historic Site (Mentor farm) and Lake View Cemetery (final resting place). For more information, contact Tim Garfield at Garfieldtrailohio@gmail.com.