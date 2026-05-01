When

Thu., September 03, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Mon., September 07, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Geauga County Fairgrounds

14373 N. Cheshire St.

Burton, OH

Phone

440-834-1846

Website

www.geaugafair.com

Posted In

,

Ohio’s Oldest Continuous Fair, Labor Day Weekend.

Photos

Map