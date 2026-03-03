When

Sat., March 14, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., March 14, 2026 at 11:30am

Event Venue

The West Woods Nature Center 9465 Kinsman Road Novelty, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host Shade Gardening: Making the Most of Soft Landing Gardens on March 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. at The West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Novelty, Ohio.

The program will be led by Dave Tomashefski of Meadow City Nursery who will discuss how shaded areas under trees — spaces often overlooked in traditional landscaping — play a crucial role in supporting wildlife. These “soft landing” gardens provide habitat for caterpillars to transform into moths and butterflies, insects that support birds and other wildlife higher up in the food chain.

Attendees will learn practical, easy-to-apply strategies for designing gardens that use shady spaces while nurturing beneficial insects. This program is for gardeners of any level, and is hosted in partnership with the Native Plant Society of Northeastern Ohio and Geauga Master Gardeners. Registration is not required and the event is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

For more information, call 440-286-9516 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit Geauga Park District online at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.