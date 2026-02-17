When

CHARDON, Ohio — Approximately 45% of Ohioans and nearly all of Geauga County residents rely on groundwater wells to provide a constant supply of clean, safe drinking water. Join Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District during National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 8-14, to become well-educated by learning more about Geauga County’s groundwater resources and ways to monitor and maintain your well to safeguard your home’s drinking water supply.

The Geauga SWCD will present “Well Educated: A Deeper Look at Groundwater and Well Maintenance” on March 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon, Ohio. Free and open to the public, this program will feature an overview of groundwater in Geauga County, the soil and water conservation district’s role in maintaining water wells, the importance of testing and helpful resources that are available. The event is being hosted in collaboration with Geauga Public Health, Geauga County Department of Water Resources,and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

Geauga SWCD is also offering free total coliform bacteria drinking water tests to Geauga County residents who register and attend this program. There is a limited quantity, one per household, some restrictions apply. Reservations are required by March 4 due to limited seating and can be made at https://fs12.formsite.com/GeaugaSWCD/WellEducated26/index.

For more information call 440-834-1122, email gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or visit geaugaswcd.com.