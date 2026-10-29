When

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Public Lot 104 Short St. Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Go for a scavenger hunt hike with NCTA

MINERVA, Ohio — The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a scavenger hunt on Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m. in Minerva, Ohio.

Participants can gather in the public lot at 104 Short St. in Minerva, where they will be provided the rules and clues for the scavenger hunt. The group will hike the trail out and back and then hikers will be sent into the town of Minerva to locate the scavenger items. Total hike distance will be about 2.5 miles.

To register for the event, visit meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup/events/.