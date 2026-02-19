When

Sat., March 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., March 08, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Hale Farm and Village 2686 Oak Hill Road Bath, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

BATH, Ohio — Hale Farm and Village will host its 2026 Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast on March 7-8, March 14-15 and March 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath.

Maple syrup has roots in North America dating back 250 years, from when it was an early Native American staple to now, a modern-day agricultural industry. The maple sugar event will feature live demonstrations of tapping maple trees and boiling sap in a wood-fire evaporator at C.O. Hale’s 1910 sugar house. Costumed markers and storytellers will guide guests through historic buildings, forest paths and farm fields, with the goal of bringing to life the age-old tradition of maple syrup.

Attendees will also get to partake in historic cooking and craft demonstrations, view draft animals at work and gain insight into the daily life on a 1800s farm. The pancake breakfast, presented by Acme Fresh Markets, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gatehouse Visitor Center.

Hale Farm and Village MarketPlace will be open through the weekends, offering seasonal gifts, Ohio-made goods and historic items.

General admission and pancake breakfast tickets are $25 for adults, $16 for kids (ages 3-12), $12 for Western Reserve Historical Society members and active military and $10 for kids that are Western Reserve Historical Society members. The cost for Girl Scout museum entry, pancake breakfast and maple sugaring patch (ages 3–17) is $15.

To buy tickets, visit 330tix.com/hfv. For more information, visit https://330tix.com/events/maple-sugar-festival-pancake-breakfast-3-15-2026.