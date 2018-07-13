Mon., July 30, 2018 at 6:30pm
Mon., July 30, 2018 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Reminisce with Tom Pauley, former vice president and general manager of Ponderosa Park, Salem, Ohio, as he shares memories of the park’s heyday including the performances by Country Music’s biggest stars. The program will be held in the library’s Quaker Room, is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.