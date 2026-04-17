When

Wed., April 29, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., April 29, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

B&O Banquet Hall 530 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH

Phone

330-599-6680

Website

Posted In

YOUNGSTOWN — Access to trusted immigration legal services remains a critical and unmet need for many individuals and families in the Mahoning Valley.

To begin addressing this gap, an inaugural fundraising dinner will support the launch of Thrive Mahoning Valley’s Immigration Law Clinic from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 29 at the B&O Banquet Hall in Downtown Youngstown. Tickets are $75 per person. More information about the event or sponsorship opportunities is available on thrivemv.org or by calling 330-599-6680.

The event will bring together members of the legal profession, civic leaders and community supporters to help establish a critical new resource ensuring that individuals and families navigating the immigration system have access to trusted legal guidance. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available for law firms, businesses and community organizations interested in supporting the effort and helping establish the clinic as a long-term resource in the Mahoning Valley.

The Thrive Immigration Law Clinic is designed to address a significant gap in the region, where access to immigration-related legal services is limited. The clinic will provide guidance and support to individuals and families seeking to navigate complex immigration processes through legal and appropriate channels.

Proceeds will support hiring a full-time immigration attorney and the clinic’s initial operations. Thrive aims to raise $60,000 through the event to establish the program and begin delivering services in 2026. The inaugural dinner will be intentionally structured as a focused gathering of approximately 100 legal and civic leaders, emphasizing leadership support and community collaboration in launching the initiative.

Thrive Mahoning Valley is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening economic opportunity and community stability by supporting individuals and families as they navigate complex systems. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, Thrive works to build stronger, more inclusive communities across the region.