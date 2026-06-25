Tue., July 28, 2026 at 4:30pm
Tue., July 28, 2026 at 6:30pm
Woodcock Creek Nature Center
21742 German Road
Meadville, PA
Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature
Butterflies will be July 28 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about butterflies and go for a fun butterfly walk with District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow. Meet at the Nature Center. The rain date will be July 29 at 4:30 p.m.
All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
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