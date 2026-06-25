When

Tue., July 28, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Tue., July 28, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature

Butterflies will be July 28 at 4:30 p.m. Learn about butterflies and go for a fun butterfly walk with District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow. Meet at the Nature Center. The rain date will be July 29 at 4:30 p.m.

All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.