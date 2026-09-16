When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

CCJ Office 9 E. Beau St. Washington, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about the impact of coal industry

WASHINGTON, PA. — A screening and discussion of the documentary “King Coal”, filmed in Central Appalachia, including at Carmichael’s annual King Coal Show, will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the CCJ Office, 9 E. Beau St., Washington, Pennsylvania.

The film explores the complex history and future of coal communities through the personal memories of documentarian Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the daughter of a fourth-generation coal miner.

Coal’s cultural roots permeate the rituals of daily life in Central Appalachia, even as its economic power wanes. The film follows a coal miner’s daughter as she explores the region’s dreams and myths, untangling the pain and beauty as her community sits on the brink of massive change.

Enjoy insightful conversations and complimentary refreshments, and stay after the screening for a guided discussion about the film and how it resonates in the region.

To register to attend, visit secure.ngpvan.com/o8sQkXIk3UqWil1G8-qBHQ2.