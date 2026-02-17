When

Thu., March 05, 2026 All Day Event

Thu., March 05, 2026 All Day Event

Main Library - Public Library of Steubenville & Jefferson County 407 South 4th St. Steubenville, OH

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — Livestock producers and farm owners are invited to attend Livestock Emergency Vet Box, an educational program designed to help farmers prepare for livestock health emergencies when a veterinarian is not immediately available.

Two sessions will be offered on March 5: The afternoon session will run from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Main Library – Public Library of Steubenville & Jefferson County, 407 South 4th St. in Steubenville. An evening session will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Puskarich Public Library – Coal Museum Theater, 200 East Market St. in Cadiz.

The program will be led by Janessa Hill, Ohio State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Holmes County.

During the program, participants will learn what to know and what to have on hand in the event of livestock disease or traumatic injury. Attendees will be guided through the key components of building an effective livestock emergency kit, based on recommendations from Ohio large animal veterinarians. Those in attendance will have the option to receive credit for Beef Quality Assurance.

Pre‑registration is required. To register, participants should email lyon.194@osu.edu or call 740‑461‑6136.

Additional information about this program and other Extension opportunities is available at jefferson.osu.edu and harrison.osu.edu.

Ohio State University Extension is part of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and provides research‑based educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis.

For more information, visit cfaes.osu.edu/nondiscrimination. For an accessible format of this publication, visit cfaes.osu.edu/accessibility.