When

Tue., October 13, 2026 TBD

Until

Tue., October 13, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

extension.psu.edu/forest-seminar-dont-feed-bambi-how-to-support-wildlife

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn how to support wildlife

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University will present the free virtual live webinar “Don’t Feed Bambi: How to Support Wildlife,” Oct 13 at noon and 7 p.m.

This webinar will explore the impacts of feeding wildlife, learn why it is often more harmful than helpful and discover practical ways to support healthy wildlife populations through responsible land stewardship and habitat management.

This session is offered at no cost. A fee may apply for Continuing Education credits. To receive credits, select your desired credits during registration, attend the full live session, and complete the post-webinar survey.

Visit extension.psu.edu/forest-seminar-dont-feed-bambi-how-to-support-wildlife for more information and to register.