When

Sat., December 05, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., December 05, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Office 4046 Medina Road Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn to make a holiday swag

MEDINA, Ohio — Join Master Gardener volunteers to create artful holiday swags using live evergreen boughs, stems, seeds and dried cuttings from the garden. ”Bringing In The Greens” will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at The OSU Extension Office located at 4046 Medina Road in Medina.

Cut greenery, bows, wire, and a variety of decorations will be available for you to use at this make-n-take event. Each attendee will leave with a natural holiday design for the coming holiday season. Gardeners will assist you in bringing the outdoors inside for your own holiday décor.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Cost is $45 per person for this make-n-take. Registration forms can be found online at medina.osu.edu. You may also call to register by phone and receive email instructions for how to pay by credit card online.

Contact the Medina Extension Office if you have questions at 330-725-4911. Registration open until Nov. 30 or earlier if program fills.