CLEVELAND — The Garfield Trail of Ohio has announced the first program for 2026 of its “Discovering Garfield” lecture series. The program, “James A. Garfield: Preacher, Principal and President,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Koritansky Hall on the Hiram College campus, at 11674 Garfield Road, Hiram, Ohio.

Relocated from Mecca, Ohio, the church was at one time home to a parish under the guidance of former President Garfield.

The program will be presented by James Thompson, a professor of political science at Hiram and director of the J.A. Garfield Center for Public Leadership, who will focus on Garfield’s association with the village and college. Thompson will also explore the leadership qualities that propelled Garfield into politics, including being elected the 20th President of the United States.

The event is open to the general public. RSVP at garfieldtrail.org/event-list. Light refreshments will be served after the question-and-answer portion of the evening. Parking is available on the street and nearby.

The mission of The Garfield Trail of Ohio is to preserve and promote the four major sites in northeast Ohio affiliated with former President James Garfield, from his birth site in Moreland Hills and his education at Hiram College to the mentor farm at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site and Lake View Cemetery, where he is buried.

For more information, contact Tim Garfield at Garfieldtrailohio@gmail.com or visit garfieldtrail.org.