When

Fri., March 13, 2026 TBD

Until

Tue., March 17, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Adult Activity Hour

Dates: Tuesdays, March 17th & 31st

Tuesdays, April 7th & 21st

Time: 1PM-2 PM

A new monthly group activity at the library invites adults of all ages to enjoy games like cards and bingo in a warm, inclusive environment. Participants can share stories, learn new games, and make friends, ensuring everyone finds something enjoyable and leaves with a smile and a sense of belonging. We will meet twice a month . Please call to reserve your seat. Call 330-424-3117.

Weekly Storytimes:

Moving and Grooving

Class Time: Tuesdays at 10 AM

This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers. Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play. Older siblings are welcome to join in also.

Preschool Story Hour

Class Time: Tuesdays at 11 AM

We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts.

Stay and play after the program. Geared towards

children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are

welcome.

Leprechaun Crafts & Games

Date: Saturday, March 14th

Class Time: 10:30 AM-12 PM

Drop in and make a leprechaun as well as other St.

Patrick’s Day crafts. You will also have the chance to

participate in some leprechaun games.

Come check it out!

Moving and Grooving Preschool Storytime are all made possible in part by state tax dollars given by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio

Communities culturally, educationally, and economically.