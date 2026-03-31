When

Thu., March 26, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Tue., March 31, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Weekly Storytimes: Moving and Grooving Class Time: Tuesdays at 10 AM

This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers. Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play. Older siblings are welcome to join in also. (P) Preschool Story Hour Class Time: Tuesdays at 11 AM We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program. Geared towards children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are welcome.

March Scavenger Hunt Search for The Cat in the Hat plushie. He is hiding throughout the library and will surely get himself in trouble if he is not found. Once you have spotted him, report his location to the Circulation Desk and you will receive a small prize and an entry into the drawing for The Cat in the Hat book and the plushie!

Puzzle Challenge Date: Saturday, March 28th Class Time: 1:00 PM-3:00 PM Please sign up for this puzzle competition and work independently or with a team to complete a 200-piece puzzle. Everyone will have the same spring themed puzzle and will race to put it together first. This event is geared towards school age children and teens. Sign up required.

April Craft Class Pincushion Jar Kit Date: Thursday, April 9th Class times: Choice of 5-6 or 6-7 PM Sign-Up starts: Thursday, March 26th. Join us for an enjoyable sewing project where you can craft something unique to keep or gift. A heartfelt thank you to Barb Ullman and Kelli Miller for generously donating materials for this month’s craft!

Writers’ Group, Adult Craft Classes, Adult Hour and Moving and Grooving Preschool Storytime are all made possible in part by state tax dollars given by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio Communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

Email Program Flyer If you would like to receive a PDF version of the program flyer, please stop by the circulation desk to add your name to the email list. This flyer is published every two months.

Volunteer at the library! Your help is appreciated and offers chances to meet people, gain skills, and make a difference through program assistance, book sales, or delivering books to homebound individuals. For more information, call 330-424-3117 or visit the circulation desk.