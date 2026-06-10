Ohio Ag Council names Hall of Fame Inductees

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Agricultural Council is set to honor the 2026 awardees who have made lasting contributions to Ohio’s agricultural industry.

This year’s inductees are John Grimes of Hillsboro, Nancy Patterson of Chesterland, Lawrence H. “L.H.” Newcomb of Hilliard and Sparky Weilnau of Milan.

“Each of these individuals has helped shape Ohio agriculture in ways that reach far beyond their own work,” said Mike Bailey, president of the Ohio Agricultural Council and senior vice president of operations and partnerships at Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

The ceremony, celebrating its 60th year, will be held Aug. 7, and is expected to draw more than 600 attendees. With this year’s class, the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame will have honored a total of 261 individuals since its inception.

John Grimes (posthumously)

Grimes dedicated his career to advancing Ohio’s beef industry through education, innovation and hands-on production. During his decades-long tenure with Ohio State University Extension, he worked directly with producers across the state, delivering practical, research-based programs on cattle management, forage systems and marketing strategies that improved efficiency and profitability.

Beyond Extension, Grimes remained deeply connected to production agriculture as the owner of Maplecrest Farms, a respected seedstock operation known for high-quality Angus and Simmental cattle. He and his family also helped strengthen the connection between producers and consumers through Maplecrest Meats & More, a direct-to-consumer venture highlighting locally raised beef.

Grimes also held numerous leadership roles in state and national beef organizations, including the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Angus Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Angus Association and the Beef Improvement Federation. He also chaired the boards of Angus Genetics Inc. and Certified Angus Beef. He died in April 2025.

Lawrence H. “L.H.” Newcomb

Newcomb devoted more than 40 years to advancing agricultural education in Ohio and beyond. As a faculty member and administrator at Ohio State University, he taught, mentored and inspired hundreds of future agricultural educators whose influence continues to shape classrooms, farms and agribusinesses across the state, country and world.

Newcomb’s impact extended well beyond the classroom. He played a key role in strengthening the connection between Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the agricultural industry, helping lead transformational initiatives that better aligned education, research and outreach with the needs of Ohio agriculture. His textbook, Methods of Teaching Agriculture, remains a foundational resource for educators nationwide.

Nancy Patterson

Patterson has been a driving force in advancing agricultural education, youth development and community engagement in Ohio. After beginning her career in education, she returned to Patterson Fruit Farms, where she has served as co-owner for more than 50 years. Drawing on her background in teaching, she helped develop on-farm experiences and educational programming that have introduced thousands of students and families to agriculture.

Patterson’s leadership has extended statewide through her work with the Ohio 4-H Foundation and the Ohio Expositions Commission, where she served as chair. She played a key role in strengthening youth development programs and advancing the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center. She also ensured that agriculture remains central to the Ohio State Fair experience.

Sparky R. Weilnau

Weilnau shaped Ohio agriculture through a career spanning farming, public service and industry leadership. As the owner of a 1,200-acre grain operation specializing in popcorn production, he managed all aspects of the business while adopting innovative practices that positioned his farm at the forefront of production agriculture. Weilnau’s impact extends well beyond the farm through years of involvement with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, where he served as vice president and represented Ohio agriculture at the state, national and international levels.

He later served on the Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors. Locally, he held numerous public service roles, including Milan Township Trustee, Erie County Commissioner, Erie Regional Planning Commission and others, helping to shape policy and support rural communities.