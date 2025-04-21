Fri., May 16, 2025 All Day Event
Sat., May 17, 2025 All Day Event
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, OH
Lepper Library will be having their annual Book Sale on Friday, May 16th & Saturday, May 17th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios, and movies. The prices are hardbacks $1.00, paperbacks 50¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase. Proceeds from the sale will be put towards digitizing more of the Morning Journal newspaper to make it available on our website
The sale will take place at the Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. Enter the Library from the East Lincoln Way entrance for parking. For the sale you will enter at the garage from Vine St.
