When

Sat., October 08, 2022 at 11:30am

Until

Sat., October 08, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stop by Lepper Library at 303 East Lincoln Way or call 330424-3117 to sign up.

Saturday, October 8th, Tours begin at 11:30 with the last tour at 1:00 pm. Meet at the Chapel

This is by Lisbon Historical Society & Lisbon Cemetery Board

A guided tour of the Historic Cemetery on Elm Street. They will tell the history of the cemetery and about oddities on tombstones. Participants will be able to do gravestone rubbings. Program for Teens and Adults.