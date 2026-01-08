The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture celebrates Founding Fathers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding unveiled the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture, which honors Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in the nation’s founding and the growth of American agriculture and our nation’s economy.

This year’s sculpture is titled, “A Toast to Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers.” Set in 1776 Philadelphia, the creamy creation depicts Benjamin Franklin and the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, complete with a celebratory toast with milk. Patriotic elements, including the Liberty Bell, a tribute to Betsy Ross and red, white, and blue accents underscore the spirit of the semi-quincentennial.

“The butter sculpture is a people-pleasing favorite every year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Redding said. “In this America250 year, it takes on a deeper meaning reflecting how agriculture has been the roots of our nation’s growth and prosperity for 250 years, and how Pennsylvania farmers will continue to lead us forward.”

Pennsylvania dairy farmer Carolyn Eaglehouse from Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs and a host of dairy industry leaders joined Secretary Redding to unveil the sculpture on Jan. 8.

The sculpture was designed and crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken. It is sponsored annually by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, American Dairy Association North East and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Since 1995, Victor and Pelton have crafted 24 butter sculptures for the Farm Show. This is the attraction’s 35th year.

The sculpture reflects the 2026 Farm Show theme, Growing a Nation, and celebrates America250. The 2026 Farm Show is the official kick for a year of America250PA commemorations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Following the Farm Show, the butter from the sculpture, which was donated by Land O’ Lakes in Cumberland County, will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The 2026 Farm Show runs Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, the Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

The theme, Growing a Nation, celebrates Pennsylvania’s critical role in shaping the United States through agriculture. It highlights how the commonwealth’s farming heritage helped feed the early nation and continues to drive economic growth, innovation, and community through its agriculture and food industries.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and additional information to help visitors enjoy the show are available at farmshow.pa.gov under the 2026 Farm Show section.