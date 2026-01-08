Nominations open for Ohio crop adviser award

COLUMBUS — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award.

Coordinated by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes a highly motivated individual who delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

The 2025 award winner will be recognized at the 2025 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 11-12 in Ada, Ohio. The winner will receive a plaque, recognition in industry publications and a $1,500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

Past award winners include Josh Snyder, Sunrise Cooperative; Alex Lindsey, Ohio State University; Tina Lust, Lust Seed Sales & Service; Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; and Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC. To view the full list of past award winners, visit oaba.net/cca.

Submit nominations by Jan. 15 to the Ohio CCA Board c/o Ohio AgriBusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, OH 43220-2598. Click here to download the 2025 application. For additional information, contact Janice Welsheimer at 614-326-7520 or jwelsheimer@oaba.net.