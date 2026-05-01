When

Sun., May 10, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., May 10, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House, 206 N Elmwood Ave Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society will host an open house on May 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the John Smart House, 206 N. Elmwood Ave., and McDowell-Phillips House Museum, 205 S. Prospect St., Medina, Ohio.

Attendees will get to the chance take a tour of the buildings and to visit The History of Medicine in Medina County exhibit in the John Smart House, featuring medical tools, a historical timeline and video interviews.

Tours at the McDowell-Phillips House will occur every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. Private tours are also available. The suggested donation for the John Smart House Museum is $5. The cost to enter the McDowell-Phillips House Museum is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 youth ages 7-17 and free for ages 7 and under. Blake Avenue is under construction but the museum is open.

For more information, contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net.