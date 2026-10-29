When

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Dover Public Library 525 N. Walnut St. Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Meeting discusses timber sales

DOVER, Ohio — Colton Frink, owner of Bird Dog Forestry Consulting, will talk through how to conduct a successful timber sale, including pitfalls to avoid in order to meet landowner objectives at the upcoming East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

This will presentation will take a deeper dive into individual points than the panel discussion which took place in April.

The ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. in Dover.