Talk property taxes at farm bureau breakfast

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — Morrow County Farm Bureau will celebrate agriculture, local farmers and the rural community with a breakfast on March 14, at the Congress Township (Williamsport) Grange Hall, 6251 County Road 20, Mount Gilead.

From 8 to 9:30 a.m., enjoy breakfast, mingle with Morrow County Farm Bureau volunteers and local farmers and join in table-top discussions. There will be displays from various agricultural organizations.

At 9:30 a.m., hear from Executive Administrator Kelly Sautter-Tennant of the Ohio Department of Taxation about property value and your tax bill. Members who join or renew a Farm Bureau membership that morning will receive a free hat or T-shirt. Visit morrow.ofbf.org for details on events and programs throughout the year.