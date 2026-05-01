When

Fri., May 15, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sun., May 17, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Mosquito Lake State Park 1439 State Route 305 Cortland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CORTLAND, Ohio – Birders, families and nature enthusiasts will gather May 15 through 17 for the 4th annual Big Birding Weekend, a free celebration in and around Mosquito Lake State Park. The three‑day festival returns with expanded programming, nationally recognized speakers and a full slate of hikes, workshops, kids’ activities and hands‑on conservation experiences designed to showcase the birds and natural beauty of northeast Ohio.

Friday, May 15 – Opening Night

Kick off your weekend at the Lakeview High School Auditorium May 15 at 6 p.m. with an evening of bird-focused inspiration. Ohio Avian Education Coordinator Jamey Emmert will share an engaging look at the many ways birds benefit people and the planet. From boosting our mental well-being and inspiring art and innovation, to pollinating plants, dispersing seeds, and even influencing modern technology through biomimicry, birds play a vital role in our daily lives, often without us even realizing it.

Then, settle in for a special screening of the documentary “A Bird in the Hand.” With the ambitious goal of banding 100,000 birds, the film follows Tom and Paula Bartlett across northwest Ohio, highlighting their important contributions to bird research and the lasting impact they have on the people they meet. Following the screening, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A with the director, producer and Tom and Paula Bartlett.

Naturalist Jason Lee will guide the evening, offering highlights and a sneak peek at the weekend’s upcoming adventures.

Saturday, May 16 – A Big Day of Birding

Saturday brings a full day of birding at Mosquito Lake State Park, where the Beach Pavilion will be active from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food trucks, raffles and interactive displays. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required.

Guests can choose from eight guided birding hikes throughout the day, each led by local birders and naturalists, or take to the water with kayaking trips and pontoon boat rides. On the beach, spotting scope programs will offer an up-close look at waterfowl, while a variety of children’s activities will ensure young nature lovers have plenty to explore.

Special programs will highlight the park’s conservation work with cavity-nesting birds, including prothonotary warblers, purple martins, and eastern bluebirds. Visitors can also build their own bluebird house with guidance from Ohio Bluebird Society President Heather Harris. The day concludes with a presentation on the Owls of Ohio, complete with live birds for a memorable evening experience.

Sunday, May 17 – More Birding Adventures

The weekend wraps up with more guided hikes and engaging programs for birders of all levels. A special spring birding adventure at Shenango Wildlife Area along the Pymatuning Creek Wild & Scenic River, one of Audubon’s Important Bird Areas in Ohio, will close out the festival. Bird lovers of all ages can join Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff to explore this unique hotspot and enjoy excellent opportunities to observe and photograph a wide variety of migratory species in a beautiful natural setting.

All events are free, though registration is encouraged for guided hikes and indoor programs to help organizers plan. Whether you’re an avid birder, a curious beginner, or a family looking for an outdoor adventure, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of birding in one of Ohio’s most beautiful parks. Visit sites.google.com/view/ohio-naturalists/big-birding-weekend for the full schedule details.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.